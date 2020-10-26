Sasha Obama Trends On Twitter After Viral TikTok Video Shows Her Rapping Like A BOSS!

Sasha Obama‘s secret TikTok presence has officially been exposed!

The 19-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama was seemingly enjoying a low-profile on the popular social media app — but that all changed on Sunday! A video featuring her and a friend rapping started making the rounds over the weekend, landing her among the trending topics on Twitter!

Related: Michelle Obama Calls Out ‘Racist’ Donald Trump In No-Holds-Barred Video!

In the now-viral clip, Sasha and her unidentified gal pal were seen lip-syncing and dancing around to Moneybagg Yo’s Said Sum remix featuring the City Girls. It’s something you’ll find millions of other teens doing on the platform, except when you’re as famous as an Obama, people are bound to take notice and talk about it!

Rapper JT — whose verse the duo were dancing to in the upload — really got the conversation going when she reposted the video, adding a heart-eyes emoji to her tweet.

See it (below)!

Yassss, gurl. Get it!

Many people found it endearing and flooded the replies with supportive comments. However, one user really summed up the collective reaction to the surprising post:

“Sasha Obama rapping City Girls is proof that 2020 still can be great.”

Times have been so crazy with the coronavirus pandemic and upcoming election, we love that Sasha is stealing moments of joy for herself — and that we got to share it with her, too!

[Image via IPA/WENN/Twitter/TikTok]