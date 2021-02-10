Shia LaBeouf Steps Away From Acting & Checks Into Inpatient Treatment Following Sexual Battery Lawsuit

In a twist not all that unfamiliar with Armie Hammer’s recent career downfalls, Shia LaBeouf has parted ways from his talent agency CAA following sexual battery allegations. But despite the former controversial entertainment stars’ industry punishments, this decision seems to be led by the screenwriter himself.

According to Variety, the California native and Creative Artists Agency parted ways indefinitely amid an acting hiatus. Make no mistake, in spite of years worth of legal issues and the actor admitting in December that he has a “history of hurting people closest” to him, Shia was not fired. That said, he and his team at CAA have not been working together for about one month now, according to sources who confided in the outlet.

Additionally, it’s been revealed LaBeouf has been seeking inpatient treatment at a facility where he is currently living. Making the decision following FKA twigs‘ lawsuit, the star is five weeks in, but his release is fully dependent on his recovery.

Shia’s “break” is as a stark contrast to the way the industry has handled consequences for other scandalous celebs, which makes you wonder — why is this Disney alum given an easy pass when he’s entwined in reports of sexual assault and emotional abuse that are completely devastating. While they can’t be compared to the Call Me By Your Name actor’s BDSM and allegedly cannibalistic tendencies, the former child actor has been flying almost under the radar. Is 34-year-old Shia’s ability to hold his place in Hollywood a warped privilege of being seen as a troublemaker in the community for decades? Just last week, CAA dropped Marilyn Manson from their rank after Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse. So, what gives?

With no projects in the pipeline anyway (after getting kicked off Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling), this hiatus from acting is intended for the Honeyboy lead to work on himself — a desire that his ex-girlfriend apparently asked he commit to prior to going public with her claims.

An attorney for FKA twigs and Karolyn Pho told Variety at the end of 2020 that the women had intended to deal with their matters privately “on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment.” At the time, The Peanut Butter Falcon performer declined entering a program, but he’s obviously changed his tune.

While there is no word on what specific care LaBeouf is in for, treatment is likely related to his admitted alcoholism and aggression. When emailing with the NYT about his former girlfriends’ allegations, LaBeouf spilled:

“I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

We really hope he means what he said and that this stint in a facility will help reform some of Shia's alleged issues.

