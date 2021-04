We love Tinashe – and we especially enjoy her songs for the gays! This is one of those!

Love Line is a collaboration with Shift K3Y and it is dance pop bliss!

America will probably ignore this, but we think it will be a big hit across Europe this summer. Sonically it makes sense there!

This is so pleasing to our ears!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Tinashe!