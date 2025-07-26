SHOCKINGLY, Blake Lively Admits She Was Wrong - Legally! Justin Baldoni’s Nemesis Just: A cause for celebration! Blake Lively… Related Posts I Want To Sincerely Applaud Blake Lively! Justin Baldoni's nemesis... | Perez Hilton The Mainstream Media Is Not Reporting This Yet! Blake Lively Is So UNETHICAL! She... | Perez Hilton What A Mess! Blake Lively Is To Blame For All Of THIS: Blake Lively Has Me Afraid For My Children’s Safety! So I Just Pleaded With The Judge In The Justin Baldoni Case... | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 26, 2025 15:44pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Film Flickers Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube