Simone Biles' Birth Mother Begs Forgiveness For Abandoning Olympian Amid Struggles With Addiction!

Simone Biles’ birth mom is ready to make amends with the gymnast.

For those who don’t know, the Olympian has been estranged from her mother, Shanon Biles, for years. When Simone was six years old, she and her sister Adria were adopted by her maternal grandparents Ronald and Nellie Biles and moved to Houston, Texas after experiencing foster care in Columbus, Ohio. Ronald and Nellie were forced to step up to care for the two girls as Shanon was not only struggling with alcohol and drug addiction but also dealing with financial and legal problems. She told Dailymail.com on Tuesday:

“It took me six years before I saw my children again. I was respecting my dad to let the kids transition. He felt that was the best thing for them. It was hard to give up my kids, but I had to do what I had to do. I wasn’t able to care for them. I was still using, and he didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t right.”

According to a Chapter Seven bankruptcy petition filed in 2018, she had no money to her name and only $34 on a prepaid card. She owed over $14,000 to 21 companies. When it came to trouble with the law, Shanon has faced court action 36 times for traffic misdemeanors and criminal cases over the years. The 52-year-old was found guilty of assault and received a suspended 180-day prison sentence and probation until January 2022. Oof…

However, Shanon’s turned her life around since then. She’s sober. She’s stayed out of trouble. She even has a job as a cashier at the grocery store Save-A-Lot.

Amazing!

Shanon explained:

“I am a recovering addict and will always be an addict. But there’s a way [to recovery]. You have to learn to stay away from people, places and things. Change your routine and live your life. Live your best life. … I’m not the person I used to be. I’m okay, today. I’m a loving person. I’d give you the shirt off my back. I’m very different from what I’ve been portrayed.”

No matter how much Shanon has changed, though, her relationship with Simone remains the same — nonexistent. She managed to repair her relationship with her father Ronald, so they speak “all the time” now, including about the athlete:

“What I hear about Simone I hear through my dad.”

While the mom does have Simone’s “direct number,” she refuses to “use it.” Why? Shanon doesn’t want to push her daughter to speak to her before she is ready to do so:

“I want her to reach out to me. She’s 27 now. She’s married. I would have liked to have been a part of that, but I just have to wait for her. You can’t push anybody. It hasn’t happened yet, but I have patience. I’m waiting on her.

Whether Simone will ever be ready to reconcile with Shanon is a different story. But for now, she is holding onto hope that the gold medalist will one day forgive her:

“I would like to make amends with Simone personally – I’m just waiting for her and [her younger sister] Adria. I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone. I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don’t judge me on my past. Let’s move forward.”

Even her biological father, Kevin Clemons, who is also estranged from Simone as he battled addiction, wants to rebuild a relationship with her, according to Shanon. Ultimately, the momma wants the 27-year-old to know that she “love[s] her” and is “very proud of her,” adding:

“I would like to sit down and talk to you and answer any questions you may have. I don’t know what you’ve been told, but I want you to hear the real deal.”

We’ll see if Shanon’s public plea works. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via Simone Biles/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]