Donald Trump Gets Grilled By Black Journalists -- And IMPLODES! Watch These Clips!

Donald Trump is still trying to win over Black voters. But rather than doing the actual work of trying to do anything for them, he expects to do it his usual way. The easy way.

Let’s be honest here. Trump has had it easier than just about any politician in history. The scandals he’s been involved in would have killed anyone else’s campaign. But he was so quick to vilify the press, and they’ve played into his hands. They’re so worried about being called biased they keep giving him leeway. We mean, when’s the last time you actually saw an interviewer ask him for policy specifics? Forget asking about the child rape accusations or charity self-dealing or cheating on his wife… We’re just talking about asking him to actually explain his exact position on a topic. Just the very basics. Think hard! When’s the last time you saw it?

Exactly. But that changed today.

Trump went to a convention of the National Association of Black Journalists, apparently cynically hoping to do his bragging, lying, and mocking and get everyone on his side. But that is NOT what happened. From minute one it was clear Trump was in over his head sharing the stage with these three Black women, and it was A DISASTER for him!

Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News, began by showing him his feet would be held to the fire this time. She stated that many members of the NABJ didn’t want him to be platformed there before asking:

“A lot of people did not think it was appropriate for you to be here today. You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals — from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama — saying that they were not born in the United States, which is not true. You have told four congresswomen of color, who were American citizens, to go back to where they came from. You have used words like ‘animal’ and ‘rabid’ to describe Black district attorneys. You’ve attacked Black journalists — calling them a loser, saying the questions that they asked are quote, ‘stupid’ and ‘racist.’ Why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?”

Trump’s answer to being called to account for his behavior towards Black men and women on the national stage the past decade? He proved Scott’s point by attacking a Black journalist’s question:

“First of all, I don’t think I’ve very been asked a question in such a horrible manner.”

Yeah… and it just got worse from there.

Trump at the NABJ is immediately asked about his racist comments and why Black voters should trust him. He replies, "First of all, I don't think I've very been asked a question in such a horrible manner." pic.twitter.com/6ZmOo0ixCE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

He was asked if he would pardon the January 6 rioters, and his answer that he would “if they’re innocent” literally had the audience laughing at him!

SCOTT: My question is on those rioters who assaulted officers. Would you pardon them? TRUMP: Oh, absolutely I would. If they're innocent. SCOTT: They were convicted CROWD: *laughs* pic.twitter.com/Zj8mYTpj7r — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

He complained about having to run against Kamala Harris instead of Joe Biden — then suggested she’s pulling some kind of Rachel Dolezal and isn’t really Black, saying:

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know — is she Indian or is she Black? She was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went, she became a Black person. I think somebody should look into that.”

He also attacks the interviewer’s “nasty tone” for asking the question. Oof.

Trump tells Black journalists that Kamala Harris "is of Indian heritage … is she Indian or is she Black? … she became a Black person." Note the audience laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/PAhmgr1yBS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

He also implied she was dumb, saying he’d beat her at a cognitive test because she “failed her law exam”. First off, he’s referring to the fact she failed the California Bar Exam the first time she took it (she passed the second), and it’s fair to say it’s a much tougher test than Trump is talking about. He’s been bragging about his success on this thing for years, and it’s a test to determine whether a patient has brain damage.

Trump says he would challenge Kamala Harris to a cognitive test duel because she "failed her law exam." (She eventually passed the bar exam.) pic.twitter.com/MNTYclf8gj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

But it wasn’t just Kamala he disrespected. Asked about his running mate JD Vance, he chose not to support his VP pick but instead made clear to everyone the VP doesn’t actually matter!

Trump doesn't answer a question about if JD Vance will be "ready on day one" "The vice president in terms of the election doesn't have any impact," Trump says. Not exactly a ringing endorsement! pic.twitter.com/eYnzrK0TaE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

Trump was also asked about a hot topic for the Black community in America at the moment, the murder of Sonya Massey by a police officer she had called about an intruder. Considering he announced he’d give all cops immunity, it’s a fair question. But instead of a substantive answer, Trump admitted he doesn’t know anything about the national news story!

Trump at NABJ asked why the cop who shot Sonya Massey should have immunity. Trump says he "doesn't know the exact case but I saw something" as the crowd gasps. pic.twitter.com/HAvkm4yTZd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

Here’s Trump unable to answer a question about how to fix credit debt for people like single mothers and just complaining he can’t hear the question well enough to answer. Is he too old for this job??

a very cranky Trump says he can't hear a question from Harris Faulkner because NABJ has "bad equipment, because this woman was unable to get the right equipment." This is a disaster. pic.twitter.com/QBkRqioovt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

He even starts FIGHTING with these women when they try to keep him on task!

Trump's disrespect for Rachel Scott is drawing gasps from the crowd pic.twitter.com/el3QxI4SC5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

Eventually Trump’s team seemed to end the interview early, and he was pulled off the stage. Wow. Despite the terrible results, Trump naturally claimed victory — while once again attacking the journalists for actually doing what a journalist is supposed to do when someone is running for office! He wrote on his Truth Social:

“The questions were Rude and Nasty, often in the form of a statement, but we CRUSHED IT!”

Ha! Here’s a supercut of the Trump “crushing it” put together by journalist Aaron Rupar, who covers all of Trump’s public events:

And here’s the full, uncut video:

