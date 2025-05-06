Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Met Gala

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Bring A BRIGHT Pop Of Color To The Met Gala Red Carpet!

Simone Biles Met Gala Red Carpet 2025

The GOAT has arrived on the Met Gala red carpet.

On Monday night, Team USA Olympic gymnastics superstar Simone Biles showed out in an incredible (and patriotic!) blue dress that had a fascinating combination: it was both short-cut AND had a long train!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Per eagle-eyed social media users, that’s a custom Harbison gown.

Oh, yeah, and there’s this, too — she wasn’t alone! She was joined by her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, who looked equally sleek and professional in an incredible white suit with the over-the-shoulder fur. And on the couple’s two-year wedding anniversary, no less!

See for yourself (below):

AH-Mazing!

Reactions, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

May 05, 2025 17:35pm PDT

