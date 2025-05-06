Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Bring A BRIGHT Pop Of Color To The Met Gala Red Carpet!

The GOAT has arrived on the Met Gala red carpet.

On Monday night, Team USA Olympic gymnastics superstar Simone Biles showed out in an incredible (and patriotic!) blue dress that had a fascinating combination: it was both short-cut AND had a long train!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

The ???? brought the glam. 11x Olympic medalist @Simone_Biles has arrived at the #MetGala! pic.twitter.com/y5nCZhBHWG — Team USA (@TeamUSA) May 5, 2025

Simone Biles is beautiful in blue at the #MetGala https://t.co/4CvkFEEq2B pic.twitter.com/YNjOtxgtDq — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 5, 2025

Per eagle-eyed social media users, that’s a custom Harbison gown.

Oh, yeah, and there’s this, too — she wasn’t alone! She was joined by her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, who looked equally sleek and professional in an incredible white suit with the over-the-shoulder fur. And on the couple’s two-year wedding anniversary, no less!

See for yourself (below):

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala. #MetGala2025 ????:Getty Images pic.twitter.com/amGySghB5m — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) May 5, 2025

Olympian #SimoneBiles takes the #MetGala red carpet carpet with her husband #JonathanOwens. The 11 time Olympic medalist is a vision in blue ???? pic.twitter.com/t7N3BfmEU3 — SELF (@SELFmagazine) May 5, 2025

AH-Mazing!

Reactions, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)!

