NO! Simone Biles Was Mistaken FOR A CHILD On Flight And Offered A Coloring Book!

Simone Biles is one of the most recognizable Olympic athletes in the world — at least to most!

When aboard a flight Tuesday, the flight attended apparently didn’t recognize who she was — and thought she was a child! The gold medal gymnast posted a selfie to her Instagram stories while sitting in a plane seat and captioned it:

“Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board…”

WILD. She said she replied to the confused attendant, letting them know she is in fact 25 years old:

“I said ‘No I’m good, I’m 25’.”

Talk about awkward!

In the selfie, her hand is on her forehead as if she can’t believe what just happened — but her half-smile shows she’s more amused than angry! Ch-ch-check out the photo for yourself (below):

Even though she isn’t a little kid, the young woman still boasts an incredible career for her age. She holds a combination of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. She was also awarded the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden for her athletic ability and her advocation for “athletes’ mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault”.

Ya know what? If that ever happened to us on a plane, we’d probably take the book anyway LOLz! Hey, coloring can be beneficial for adults! Studies suggest it has the ability to relax the amygdala, which is the fear center of the brain. Many anxiety sufferers of all ages do the activity for therapy, so maybe next time you’re feeling nervous, Perezcious readers, go ahead and break out a coloring book!

[Image via Instagram/Simone Biles]