Singer D4vd NOT Dead -- Dismembered Body In His Car Is Someone Else! He's OK & Talking To The Cops…

We have an update in the disturbing and mysterious case surrounding D4vd. And it’s good news for anyone who feared the worst for the singer’s safety…

Early on Tuesday morning, we reported that a Tesla was found abandoned in the Hollywood Hills about five days ago. The vehicle was towed to a local impound lot in Hollywood, where an employee noticed a foul smell coming from the car. Cops were called to the scene and discovered a gruesome sight: a deceased, dismembered, and decomposing body wrapped in plastic and shoved in the trunk.

Cops ran the Texas license plates and discovered it was registered to David Anthony Burke — the Romantic Homicide singer’s legal name. The identity of the body has yet to be released publicly, and early details did not reveal D4vd’s role in the gory finding, if any. Depending on the decomposition, who knows how long it would take to identify.

One major reassurance? Recent activity on the singer’s Instagram seemed to imply he was not the victim. He’s been posting on IG regularly:

But of course… IG posts can be scheduled ahead. Some who saw the news were still worried. Those fans can rest easy for now! For those afraid the body in the car was the singer, we now know for sure it wasn’t.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported the 20-year-old is now confirmed to be alive and well. Or at least as “well” as one can be after finding out something like this…

Because according to law enforcement sources, D4vd claimed to have no idea about the shocking situation! He’s actually not even in the state of California at the moment — he’s on tour in Minneapolis. He won’t be back in the state until September 19. But he is said to be fully cooperating with law enforcement. We imagine he must not be a person of interest if he’s being allowed to continue his tour?

As of now, it’s not clear how the car ended up in impound. Did he lend it to someone? Was it stolen? Either way what a shocker for the artist!

