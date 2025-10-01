So You Think You Can Dance Season 4 Winner Joshua Allen Dead After Being Struck By A Train

This is so heartbreaking to hear.

Fan favorite and winner of season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance, Joshua Allen, has sadly died. According to what his family told TMZ on Wednesday, the choreographer was struck by a train. They didn’t offer any more information on the subject, but are asking for “privacy and prayers” as they grieve this unimaginable loss.

A pal of the late dancer took to Instagram to pay tribute to Joshua. Emmanuel Cross wrote:

“I can’t wrap my head around this…Josh…my brotha. There are no words. You were the life of the party. You were Batman. Champion. One of the realest people I ever met. Kept it a stack every time and would make it right if you fell short. A real King. This one hurts deep. I know you’re with Stephen now and that brings me comfort. I love you bro. IVEVER”

See the full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel Hurd (@manny_cross)

Joshua’s official account also posted, announcing his death. Beneath a photo of the reality TV star alongside Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the account wrote:

“Fly high King #gonetoosoon”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Allen (@officialjoshuaallen)

So sad. You may remember Joshua as the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss‘ main rival in SYTYCD season four. It’s so shocking and gut-wrenching that they’re both gone now.

Rest in peace, Joshua.

