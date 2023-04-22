Sofia Richie Ties The Knot To Elliot Grainge During Lavish Ceremony In France -- DETAILS!

Sofia Richie is married!

According to Vogue, the 24-year-old model tied the knot with 29-year-old record producer Elliot Grainge in a lavish wedding ceremony on Saturday at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Guests included her sister Nicole Richie, brother-in-law Joel Madden, mom Diane Alexander, longtime family friend Paris Hilton and her Carter Reum, and Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden. And of course, her father, Lionel Richie, was in attendance and walked her down the aisle.

For the ceremony, Vogue reported that Sofia wore an “unique bridal silhouette with a criss-cross neckline inspired by a look from Chanel‘s fall 2023 collection.” The wedding dress featured a long embellished train with white and shimmery beads. It also had her “something blue” sewn inside it – an “S&E” with the date underneath. You can ch-ch-check out the gorgeous gown (below):

So stunning! Sofia also gushed about her now-husband to the outlet, saying:

“I am so excited. [It’s] because I’m marrying Elliot, I know that sounds cheesy — but he is the man of my dreams.”

Aww!

For those who don’t know, Entertainment Tonight reported in April 2021 that Sofia was dating Elliot following her breakup with Scott Disick. A source said at the time:

“They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles. It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes. Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun.”

She later confirmed their romance by posting several pictures of them looking cozy together on Instagram. See (below):

A year later, the couple revealed their engagement with some sweet shots from the proposal and writing in the caption:

“Forever isn’t long enough”

Congrats to the happy couple! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

