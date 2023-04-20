Scott Disick Is ‘Soul Searching’ Ahead Of ANOTHER Ex Getting Married!

Scott Disick is thinking A LOT about the future right now!

With his ex-girlfriends Sofia Richie getting ready to tie the knot with Elliot Grainge and Kourtney Kardashian celebrating her first wedding anniversary with Travis Barker soon, it sounds like the 39-year-old television personality has been doing some “soul searching” and reflecting a lot about the state of his love life – or lack thereof. An insider told Us Weekly on Thursday that he really wants to “settle down” with someone as his exes move on:

“Scott can’t help but notice that two of the exes he was closest to are now either married or getting married. Although Scott was known as a partier for a long time, all he really wants is to settle down and have a family of his own.”

The source continued, insisting Scott is ready to put his bachelor days behind him:

“He does see himself getting married and committing to a life partner at some point. He’s been doing a lot of soul searching lately because he feels like he lost two of the most important women in his life. It’s been tough, but he’s feeling optimistic that the right person for him will come along.”

Since ending his relationship with Sofia in 2020 after three years of dating, Scott was romantically linked to several women over the years. Most notably, he had been involved with Amelia Gray Hamlin and Kimberly Stewart. However, none of his relationships seemed too serious and usually lasted less than a year. So he hasn’t had much luck in the love department as of late!

A reason for that? Well, he’s seemingly having a hard time accepting Kourtney’s marriage to Travis – to the point where he is “not totally comfortable” being around the couple for a long time. That’s not surprising since he has been a little touchy about the pair’s relationship. (Does anyone else remember those shady DMs about Kravis’ PDA to Younes Bendjima?) Despite having a “great co-parenting relationship” with the Poosh founder, an Us source said:

“As much as he’s accepted the fact that they’re done for good, it’s challenging at times spending time with them as a married couple particularly at Kris [Jenner]’s house in such close quarters. As far as spending every holiday together like they did before she was with Travis, that isn’t going to happen as often as it used to. Things are just different, plain and simple.”

Hopefully, things will get easier as time passes – or perhaps, if Scott has a partner to bring around to the Kardashian-Jenner households. We’ll see if love is in the air for him soon! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Sofia Richie/Instagram, Scott Disick/Instagram]