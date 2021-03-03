Sofia Vergara Racks Up More Wins Against Ex In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos -- He Can’t Use Them Without Her Permission!

Can you BELIEVE Sofia Vergara is still enduring this nonsense?

As you may know, the actress has been locked in a legal battle with her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb since 2014, shortly after they broke up. It all concerns embryos they created together for a potential IVF treatment they never used. Since the breakup, Loeb has been hell bent on gaining custody of the embryos and permission to bring them to term without her, by whatever legal means possible.

Related: Sofia Even Had To Pay Nearly $80k Of Loeb’s Legal Fees

“Whatever means possible” really took on a broad definition here — he even went so far as to bring a lawsuit to Louisiana, where neither he nor the Modern Family alum ever lived or formed an agreement concerning their hypothetical kids. He was attempting to take advantage of Louisiana’s particular laws on the subject, but the court saw through that ploy. The case was dismissed in late January with the statement:

“Furthermore, based on all of the facts ascertained through the deposition testimony, exhibits, affidavits and allegations contained in Appellant’s petition and first amended complaint, it is clear that Mr. Loeb blatantly engaged in forum shopping when he selected, in concert with a member of the bar … Plaquemines Parish to file the instant lawsuit, with full knowledge that it was the improper venue. Their behavior brings disrepute to and makes a mockery of the Louisiana legal system and the bar and is abhorrent.”

Because Loeb for some reason just does not know when to quit (or, perhaps more likely, he wants to continue cruelly torturing his ex), his attorney told People that they would be appealing the case in Louisiana Supreme Court. However, according to Page Six, the 48-year-old’s team recently filed legal documents asking to remove Loeb’s lawyer (who is based in Missouri) from being able to practice law in that state. If the motion succeeds, Sofia could stop the appeal in its tracks.

Related: Nick Claimed Sofia Was Violating His Freedom Of Speech Back In 2017…

In the meantime, her ex was dealt another loss in California. L.A. County Superior Court ruled this week that the couple’s original contract, signed with their fertility clinic in 2013, would be upheld. That means Loeb can’t do anything with the embryos without the America’s Got Talent star’s consent.

We really, REALLY hope this loss will be the final nail in the coffin of this absurd legal battle. We can’t imagine what it’s been like for Sofia to have been fighting over this for years. Loeb has got to move on from this cruel and seemingly vindictive mission and get on with his life!

[Image via Brian To/WENN/Instar]