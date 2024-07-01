Soleil Moon Frye Pays Tribute To Late Ex Shifty Shellshock After Crazy Town Singer’s Sudden Death

Soleil Moon Frye is honoring Shifty Shellshock after his tragic death.

Last week, the world was shocked by the news that the Crazy Town frontman, whose real name is Seth Binzer, passed away at just 49 years old. There’s been a ton of love shared in his honor since his unfortunate passing, and the latest to share their piece is his ex-girlfriend.

On Sunday, Soleil — who had been close to Shifty since childhood — took to Instagram to share a carousel of sweet pics with the Butterfly singer. And in her caption, she shared absolutely touching words:

“My heart is whispering a million I love you’s for the way you loved my children and I so unconditionally. I can still see your smiling sweet face in middle school when you kissed me in your tunnel of love and the way you swept me away again as we grew up to show me what that timeless kind of love feels like. No words could ever express the love we shared or how we are feeling right now. It is a language all its own.”

Related: Firerose Speaks Out Amid Divorce From ‘Evil’ Billy Ray Cyrus

She and Shifty were first reported to be dating in 2021 after her divorce from longtime husband Jason Goldberg, with whom she shares four kids. The Punky Brewster star continued:

“So for now I will use every bit of strength you showed me to hold on to those words you asked me in your beautiful morning gravilly [sic] voice on the beach while covering me with kisses. ‘to the people we have lost we will see them again down the road, right?’ I believe we will Seth… and when we do, the most charming bad ass tattooed angel in mismatched shoes, who taught me how to drink up life again will be standing there with the biggest smile. I will instantly see your moon on fire cheek welcoming your family, friends, fans and loved ones under loving double rainbow arches… I love you forever and always. Your Moonfire xx @therealcrazytown”

Such sweet words. See her full post (below):

So sad.

Early reports indicated Shifty’s death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, and last week the musician’s manager confirmed the news to People:

“The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs. Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has yet to release an official cause of death as the toxicology report is still pending. What are your reactions to Soleil’s tribute? We are so, so touched by it. Such powerful words during this unimaginably difficult time!

[Images via Soleil Moon Frye/Instagram & E! Entertainment/YouTube]