Crazy Town’s Shifty Shellshock Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

We now know the cause of Shifty Shellshock‘s tragic and heartbreaking death.

While the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not come out with an official cause of death because they are still awaiting toxicology reports, the musician’s manager told People this week that he died due to an accidental overdose on Monday at his Los Angeles home. The Crazy Town member, whose real name was Seth Binzer, was just 49. Howie Hubberman explained on Thursday:

“Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town’s rapid success with Butterfly, never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions. We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here.”

The band manager got more specific about what actually led to this death, continuing:

“The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs. Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included.”

Oof. Addiction is so difficult. And until someone is really ready to change their behavior, there is only so much loved ones can do.

While this is an unfortunate ending, it is not shocking, unfortunately. According to TMZ‘s law enforcement sources, the Butterfly singer’s death was already being investigated as a possible drug overdose because he was found with drug paraphernalia and a lighter next to his body.

The rock star was also very open about his substance abuse struggles throughout his career. He even appeared on VH1 shows Celebrity Rehab and Sober House. Plus, in 2012, he was hospitalized after losing consciousness and falling into a coma, among other challenges in his life. So, it seems like only a matter of time until his toxicology report confirms the cause for his tragic ending. We’re sending love to all those mourning this loss!

R.I.P.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

