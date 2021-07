You can just tell right away when an artist is not American.

Soleima brings a wonderful quirk and eccentricity to her pop.

The Danish singer reminds us of fellow Dane Oh Land with some Tones And I.

Roses is so fresh!

Like a daisy!

There’s a tender aggressiveness here!

Love it!

