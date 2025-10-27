Got A Tip?

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner Fangirled Over Crush Chris Martin Years Before 'Secret Date' -- Watch Resurfaced Video!

Sophie Turner Previously Fangirled Over Chris Martin Amid Dating Rumors

Sophie Turner has always had a big crush on Chris Martin!

According to reports, the actress and singer recently went on a “secret date,” and sparks are flying! This comes shortly after the Games of Thrones alum split from her British aristocrat boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, in September, and the Coldplay frontman split from Dakota Johnson in June.

While this might be an unexpected romance, Sophie’s actually had a thing for Chris for a LONG time!

In a resurfaced clip from her then-husband Joe JonasQuibi series, Cup of Joe, in 2020, the 29-year-old totally fan girled over the Fix You singer!

While out for a romantic meal at a restaurant, Joe surprised his wife with a special birthday message from the Viva la Vida musician. He handed her a phone with the clip, and looking at the face staring back at her, she freaked out:

“It’s Chris Martin!”

Aw!

In the clip, Chris gushed:

“This is Chris from Coldplay. I wanted to say on behalf of me and the even more handsome members of our band, have the best day and I’m sending you all my love and I hope you’re having the best time.”

He signed off by blowing her a kiss, adding:

“Thanks for being awesome, bye.”

BTW, when Chris said his band mates were “more handsome” than him, Sophie exclaimed, “Nooo!” LOLz! While fighting back tears, she teased to the Jonas Brothers performer:

“I’m not going to cry on camera.”

Instead, she gave her spouse a high-five. Hah! Watch the sweet throwback clip:

Now, she’s living the dream of dating her celebrity crush!!! Lucky!

Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & NBC/YouTube]

Oct 27, 2025 08:40am PDT

