Sophie Turner Hits Back As Mom-Shamer Argues She's 'Forgotten' She Has Kids After Enjoying Girls' Night!

Sophie Turner just wants to have fun — and won’t let anyone shame her for it!

The actress shut down mom-shaming on Instagram late last week after a fan tried to blast her for enjoying a girls’ night out at the Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Last week, the Joan star shared pics of herself enjoying the show, captioning it:

“Bucket hats & beers. That’ll do me. Thank you @levis”

It looked so fun!

Check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

Cool! But one user didn’t think it was appropriate, commenting on Thursday:

“Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids”

WTF? Cause she went to a concert?? Joe Jonas‘ baby momma saw the hate and clapped back! She responded:

“Ah, I’m so sorry, sometimes, I forget some people can’t think for themselves. So… Get this … There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

Feisty! But she has a point!

Sophie was criticized a lot for her partying during her split from the Jonas Brothers star. Now that they’ve settled into a great co-parenting dynamic, we’re sure these continued comments really suck! Parents don’t stop living when they have kids, you know? Let her have some fun with her pals without making assumptions about her home life, y’all!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Joe Jonas/Sophie Turner/Instagram]

Aug 11, 2025 09:14am PDT

