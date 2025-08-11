Camp Rock Reunion! Demi Lovato Joins Ex Joe Jonas & The Jonas Brothers For Nostalgic Performance -- WATCH!

OMG!!!

Exes Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato reunited for an epic performance at the opening night of the Jonas Brothers‘ 20th anniversary tour, JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown, on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium! During the show, the brothers reflected on their 2008 movie Camp Rock, with Joe singing a rendition of his solo song, Gotta Find You. Then he introduced his ex-girlfriend to sing This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing! Ah!

After finishing This Is Me, Joe told the audience they hadn’t performed the song in “almost 10 years,” as Demi said it “might have been longer.” Wow! Ch-ch-check out bits of their absolutely iconic performance AND see hilarious videos they made in celebration (below):

Love it!

Demi’s caption, “for the history books,” is right!! What a moment!

As Perezcious readers know, Demi and Joe briefly dated in 2010. The romance may have been brief, but it was super public! Eventually, though, they both moved on. The Skyscraper artist just married her husband, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, earlier this year, and he was all for the special reunion as he shared clips on social media and said he “couldn’t be more proud” of his spouse, too! Cute!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

