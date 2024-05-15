Sophie Turner Hits Back At THOSE Partying Allegations From Joe Jonas Divorce -- And Says Kids Are Real 'Victims' Of Split!

Sophie Turner is denying THOSE partying allegations!

When the Games of Thrones alum’s divorce from Joe Jonas was first announced last fall, reports quickly circulated that one of the main reasons for their marriage troubles was because the actress likes to party too much, per TMZ. Soon after the split, Soph was blasted when photos dropped of her enjoying drinks at a bar — seemingly after wrapping a TV project that had been ongoing at the time. And every time she’s been out partying since, it’s fueled a ton of online hate and mom-shaming!

Reflecting on the initial allegations, the 28-year-old told British Vogue on Wednesday that none of it was true! She argued that she’s “a good mum” and has “never been a partier,” despite what some have tried to claim. She shared:

“Those were the worst few days of my life.”

Oof. We cannot even imagine.

You see, not only was she going through a public breakup and dealing with the nasty reports, but she was stuck in Europe filming a show called Joan without her kids. She explained:

“I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out… It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’”

While the first part of the separation was amicable (both Joe and Sophie posted a joint statement), it quickly spiraled into a complicated legal war. And that battle is still ongoing, too. Amid these partying allegations, Sophie was made out to be a “wayward mother.” On that, she reflected:

“I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s**t up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”

Dealing with all of that amid a heartbreaking split must’ve been so emotional! And while she certainly took several metaphorical punches throughout this split, the Do Revenge alum says it’s her daughters, Willa and Delphine, who are the true “victims.” She explained:

“I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

Well, we’re glad to hear she’s so positive. And she has big dreams for the future, too. She mused:

“My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe’s whole side of the family, their grandparents. I don’t care about the politics, I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them.”

Wow. That would be amazing! The very fact that she dreams of family holidays gives us so much hope that they’ll find a way through this! Divorces are bound to get a little messy from time to time, but staying focused on what really matters — the kids — has clearly allowed her to navigate this time to the best of her ability. Reactions? Let us know (below)!

