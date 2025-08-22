Got A Tip?

Sophie Turner Makes Naughty Bedroom Confession!

Sophie Turner is making her bedroom preferences known!

While on Buzzfeed‘s series where celebs read thirst tweets, the Game of Thrones actress got really candid when a specific post read:

“Sophie Turner can top me”

Well, don’t expect that anytime soon! Because she set the record straight:

“Would I be top? I don’t think I am top. I think I’m bottom.”

Is it out of the equation FOREVER, though? Well… Sophie cheekily added:

“I’ll let you know, I’ll come back to that one.”

Ooh la la! Peregrine Pearson, watch out!

Related: Sophie Accidentally Caused An A-List Couple To Call Off Their Engagement!

In another post the 29-year-old read, it said:

“Every character that Sophie plays just gives top energy and I love it.”

That seemed to excite Sophie, because she replied:

“Really?! I really like that I give top energy. And that’s why I love acting ’cause it takes you to a place that you’ve never been before. I think I’m a bottom. To be a top is just a dream come true, thank you so much, everyone.”

Ha! We mean, you never know. Nothing wrong with trying new things, Sophie!

Watch for yourself around the 4:13 mark (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Buzzfeed Celeb/YouTube/Sophie Turner/Instagram]

Aug 22, 2025

