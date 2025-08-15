OMG! Sophie Turner Accidentally Caused An A-List Couple To Call Off Their Engagement!

Oh no, Sophie Turner!

While chatting with Seth Meyers on Thursday’s episode of Late Night, the newly single actress revealed she’s got some pretty awesome flirting skills. But one time she used them was a total accident — and did NOT end well!

Back in 2014, Seth explained, he and Sophie were at a Comic-Con afterparty, and the evening started off great:

“It was right when Game of Thrones was taking off and it is so fun to meet a cast when they know it’s working. You guys were just in high spirits.”

Recalling that fateful party, the Joan actress had a completely different experience, though:

“That night was actually quite crazy for me. It went really south really quick.”

She went on to say she “can’t name names or I’ll get in a lot of trouble” but she met some A-listers… and accidentally ruined their night! She said:

“I brought my best friend from my school days with me, and she saw this actor that she loved. She obviously goes to me, and was like, ‘Can you say hi?’ I didn’t know this actor, so I just [waved], and that was it.”

Later in the night, Sophie recalled seeing a “famous actress” looking at her — and she was beyond excited:

“I was like ‘Oh, I have to go tell her how much she means to me!'”

But that did NOT work out. Joe Jonas‘ ex went on to say:

“So I dance on over, and she goes ‘Can you stop f**king flirting with my fiancé?’ And I was like ‘Who’s your fiancé?’ She points at the guy I waved at. And I have no idea who that man is.”

OMG! Oh no! 18-year-old Sophie had no idea the power she was wielding!

It gets even worse, though:

“Turns out, I think they broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave]. I didn’t realize I held this power.”

Whoops!

That’s got to set off a lot of different emotions, for sure. But damn, making someone that jealous with a wave?! Wow… The good news for Sophie is that if they were that fragile a couple, she is definitely not to blame for their breakup!

See the interview (below):

We’re all asking the same question right now, of course. WHO was that A-list couple? Well, based on research done by online sleuths, they have a pretty reasonable guess…

A couple who also attended the 2014 San Diego Comic Con, the annual Entertainment Weekly Comic Con Afterparty, and had a SUPER toxic, messy on-again, off-again relationship?

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters!

While it’s unclear if they actually broke up that night in July 2014, it wouldn’t surprise us. They broke up and got back together SO many times before officially calling it quits in 2019. So there’s a possibility this really was them.

But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Got any guesses? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]