Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas Joined The 'Mile High Club' -- But It Ended In A Horribly 'Embarrassing' Way!

Joe Jonas Joined The 'Mile-High Club' -- But It Ended In A Horribly 'Embarrassing' Way!

Poor Joe Jonas. He just wanted to get some a few thousand feet in the air, but what he wound up with was embarrassment!

The Jonas Brothers superstar stepped up for an on-camera interview with the Are You Okay? show this week. In clips shared across both TikTok and Instagram on Tuesday, he copped to his most embarrassing moment that still keeps him up at night. Surprisingly, it came during a flight. And it had to do with a salacious bathroom hookup!

According to the pop star, he went into the bathroom on a plane one time a few years back to get it on. Ohhh, yeah! And that part went just fine! But it was when he came out of the bathroom that, uh, things didn’t go so well.

He explained during the interview:

“I was wearing contacts. I left the bathroom. I thought I was high-fiving my drummer. After the high-five, I realized it was the flight attendant.”

OMG!

Now, the 36-year-old dad of two clarified that what he called his most “embarrassing moment” happened on a private flight. As he noted, the consequences of getting caught like that on a commercial one would NOT have ended so well:

“[Otherwise] I would be banned from flying.”

LOLz! But was it worth it??? Even with the awkward high five?! When asked that exact question, Joe replied quickly:

“Yeah!”

Well, then!

Ch-ch-check out that story and more of his interview (below):

Reactions, y’all?!

Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Aug 20, 2025 13:00pm PDT

