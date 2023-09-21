Sophie Turner Accuses Joe Jonas Of Refusing To Let Children Return To England In Bombshell New Lawsuit!

Sophie Turner is suing estranged husband Joe Jonas over where their two young daughters will call home.

According to bombshell reports now surfacing, the Game Of Thrones star filed suit very early on Thursday morning in a federal court in Manhattan. In that lawsuit, Turner alleges Jonas is “refusing” to allow their daughters — 3-year-old daughter Willa and a 1-year-old — to return to their “forever home” in England.

Per the New York Post and others, Sophie claims the Jonas Brothers star is allegedly keeping the kids’ passports so they can’t leave the country. And this, the suit claims, after Joe reportedly agreed that the young girls could live in the UK as their divorce plays out!!

Per this report, the 27-year-old television star and the 34-year-old crooner reportedly had an agreement that Sophie would show up in NYC during a breaking from filming back across the pond to pick up the kids. Turner arrived in the Big Apple back on September 17, which was Sunday, per the suit. But when she got there to pick up the children, per the Post, Joe allegedly “wouldn’t let the kids leave.”

The suit reads in part:

“The Father has prevented the children’s return to England, which is a breach of the Mother’s rights of custody under English law, England being the children’s habitual residence.”

