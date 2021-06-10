ALL 5 Spice Girls Reunite For Pride Month! Watch Their New Video!!

The reunion fans have been dying for finally happened — and no, we’re not talking about Friends!

All five of the Spice Girls reunited in an Instagram post to support Victoria Beckham’s new Pride look benefiting akt, charity for LGBTQ+ homelessness in the UK. But before you start freaking out, we’re sad to say these former bandmates weren’t actually together in person. Instead, the singers appeared separately to don the limited-edition tee from Posh Spice’s fashion line, referencing the girl group’s famous song Wannabe.

In rainbow letters, the shirt read:

“Proud and wannabe your lover”

It’s a nostalgic clip for fans of the ’90s sensations, as Vic mused on what Pride Month means to her. Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

David Beckham‘s wife also shared this edit, which features moments from the original music video!

So, not exactly the reunion everyone wanted, but at least it’s something, right?!

[Image via Spice Girls/Instagram & Daniel Deme/WENN]