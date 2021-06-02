Emma Stone Addresses Rumor She Broke Her Shoulder At A Spice Girls Concert!

Emma Stone wants you to know the truth about her shoulder injury!

The Cruella star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday and addressed the rumor that she broke her shoulder at a Spice Girls concert when the group (minus Victoria Beckham) reunited in 2019.

Because the actress is a noted Spice Girls fanatic, no one was surprised to hear that she apparently injured herself by getting too rowdy at the concert. However, the 32-year-old insisted to Ellen DeGeneres the internet got it all mixed up! She recalled:

“I broke my shoulder in June of 2019. We were supposed to start shooting Cruella in August, or maybe even July, of 2019. I broke my shoulder in two places. But for some reason, the story became that I broke my shoulder at the Spice Girls concert. That I was on somebody’s shoulders and fell and broke my own shoulder… That’s just not true. It’s not true. I wasn’t on anybody’s shoulders! I had already broken my shoulder. I couldn’t get on anyone else’s.”

So what really happened? According to Em, the damage occurred the night before the concert when she was at a house party with particularly slippery floors!

She revealed:

“It was a waxed floor in this house and I slipped and my arm went back behind me and I broke my shoulder.”

Ouch!

Being a Spice Girls die-hard and all, Stone didn’t let the injury stop her from going to the show — but she also didn’t know just how badly she hurt herself. She explained:

“I went to the Spice Girls concert the next day and wore one of those little cuffs that they have. I didn’t know yet that my shoulder was broken. I was in England and they did an X-ray. They were like, ‘There’s a shadow on the X-ray. What could it be?’ And we were like, ‘Gotta go to the concert.’ And they were like, ‘Come back.’ So I came back the next day and I found out about my shoulder.”

Rumor debunked!

While Emma’s love for the beloved girl group may not have caused a physical injury, it’s something she’s never been shy talking about. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show, the Easy A star told Jimmy Fallon she originally started going by Emma instead of her given name, Emily, in honor of Baby Spice, AKA Emma Bunton.

The actress admitted:

“I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what, now I am. So, that’s pretty messed up… It wasn’t necessarily because of her, but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher and ask her to call me Emma, yes I did. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was.”

Ha!

Ch-ch-check out Emma’s interview with Ellen (below) for more.

