We love supporting indie artists!

Srta. Dayana is a Cuban artist working in the U.S. She’s not signed to a major label. And she’s still making great things happen!

This salsa version of her song Cuando El Amor with Rey Ruiz would make Marc Anthony proud!

We love salsa! Love seeing mi gente thrive!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Srta. Dayana!