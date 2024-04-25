Chrissy Teigen Reviews Meghan Markle's Strawberry Jam -- After Palace SHADILY Promotes Its Own!

Chrissy Teigen is sticking up for her friend Meghan Markle — right after Buckingham Palace just threw shade!

The supermodel was one of the first few people to receive a jar of the Suits alum’s new strawberry jam, which has yet to be released to the public. Chrissy took to her Instagram with a video of her whole family enjoying the sweet treat from Meghan’s new lifestyle company, American Riviera Orchard. The Cravings cookbook author actually put the jam into a fancy grilled cheese for her taste test. Captioning the clip on Wednesday, she wrote:

“We jammin!! This might have been one of the best bites we’ve had all year – all we used is some rustic bread, salted butter, triple cream brie, thick cut bacon and some @americanrivieraorchard jam! took about 8 mins total and made us happy for the entire weekend.”

In the comment section, her hubby John Legend gushed, “That was a perfect bite.” Whoa, high praise!

Is it just us, or shouldn’t jam be amazing on its own, without the help of “triple cream brie” and “thick cut bacon” to help it out? Just sayin’.

Anyway, Chrissy’s post hit the internet just hours after Buckingham Palace shadily promoted its own strawberry jam — and no, this isn’t the same one King Charles III sells! Who knew the royals had so many jams?!?

Taking to the ‘gram, the Buckingham Palace Shop shared a montage video featuring their preserve being enjoyed in a variety of ways. They made no mention of the Duchess’ forthcoming strawberry jam, but, c’mon, it wasn’t a coincidence they were suddenly highlighting this specific flavor! Ch-ch-check it out:

Welp, they aren’t being subtle at all! Anglophiles knew exactly what they were doing with the timing of the video — and it backfired big time. Critics argued in the comments:

“Wait! Did the Palace just subtly troll Ms. Montecito?! ” “OMG! So childish, intolerant & low levelled, especially coming from a ‘royal family’!!” “I will enjoy the Duchess of Suxxes’ jam before your massed produced slight on her. You show your true colors. I use to respect the Royal Family and know no longer do.” “Very tacky, low blow, that was entirely immature and [unnecessary]. I thought Buckingham [Palace] was supposed to exude class and grace. Guess not.”

Yikes!!

The Firm is either trying to ride on Meg’s coattails or nip her little operation in the bud! What happened accidentally with Charles’ preserves seems to be totally intentional this time! As mentioned, after the soft launch of the new food product earlier this month, Prince Harry‘s father’s own strawberry jam, which he sells through his Highgrove brand, sold out almost immediately. It’s still unavailable due to such high demand! It seemed like a petty move from Sussex haters at the time — because why else would Charles’ exact same product suddenly get so popular?! But now that the Palace is actively trying to compete with Meghan, her true fans are coming out of the woodwork and getting some payback!

Reactions?!? Sound OFF (below)

