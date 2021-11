The Puth brothers are very talent!

It’s been great to watch Charlie Puth‘s younger sibling, Stephen Puth, grow as an artist.

Watching You Walk Away is not a “radio hit”, but it’s a great song that should get him new fans!

Add this to your playlists!

It’s romantic pop! And it’s great!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Stephen Puth!