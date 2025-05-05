Got A Tip?

Streamer Quickly Covers Camera As Bianca Censori Walks By In Completely Sheer Bodysuit!

Bianca Censori made a surprise appearance on one of Sneako’s latest streams… And she did so almost completely nude.

A clip from the controversial streamer, who’s full name is NicolasNicoKenn De Balinthazy, has gone viral as it shows Kanye West’s wife strutting by in a completely sheer bodysuit — and Sneako’s reaction was lightning fast. In the clip, the streamer is sitting at a desk before Bianca enters the room and walks behind him. Without even turning his head, he notices her nude outline on the monitor and quickly uses his hand to cover the camera. Watch HERE.

On X (Twitter), fans have been split on what his intention was behind obstructing viewers from seeing Bianca — some believe it was out of respect, but many others think it was to save himself from receiving penalties on the livestreaming platform:

“He doesn’t want his account taken down”

“Bro’s content just got A-rated.”

“its funny because he didnt do it out of respect, but because shes butt ass naked coochie out n all”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Sneako/X & MEGA/WENN]

May 05, 2025 08:55am PDT

