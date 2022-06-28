Subway Employee Shot & Killed During Argument That Began Over... MAYONNAISE?!

A Subway restaurant worker was shot and killed and a second employee wounded after a man opened fire on them allegedly as a result of an argument over the amount of mayonnaise they put on his sandwich.

The shooting happened Sunday in a Subway franchise in Atlanta, according to Fox 5 News in the Georgia capital. Now, one young woman is dead and another is in critical condition after the senseless and horrific incident.

The altercation occurred at around 6:30 p.m. local time on Sunday evening after a customer came in to order a sandwich, per reports. The man apparently became angry after the food “wasn’t the way he wanted it.” Store owner Willie Glenn told Fox 5 News what allegedly happened next:

“Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich. He decided to escalate the situation and from there, and that’s when all hell broke loose.”

Horrifically, the man then pulled out a gun and opened fire on the two women inside the store.

One of the women, identified by authorities as 26-year-old Brittany Macon, was killed after being struck by the gunfire. A second employee, a 24-year-old woman, was shot and severely injured. Authorities told the media that she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition this week. The younger employee’s 5-year-old son was also inside the store at the scene, but he was unhurt.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum was dismayed at the awful incident — and the needlessness of it all, especially considering the subject that apparently set the shooter off. Speaking to the media at a press conference outside the store, the police official said:

“What you are seeing behind me is the result of a tragedy. A senseless tragedy that we’ve seen numerous times throughout the year where an argument leads to gunfire, and now we have someone dead.”

Chief Schierbaum lamented a sharp rise in murders in the city this year, per the AJC, and added his personal wish for people to avoid arguments and violence:

“We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns. We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime. We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich.”

Wow. That’s quite a quote.

Thankfully, it appears that police have already made headway in the case. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports cops have arrested a 36-year-old man “in connection with the shooting.” They have not publicly released his name, citing their ongoing investigation.

Glenn, who owns the Subway franchise, told Fox 5 News that both women were related to each other. They had each started working at the store earlier this month. The mournful owner called them “model employees,” and added:

“I don’t know what the world is coming to, especially with our youth. They seem to be so hot headed. Everybody wants to carry a gun. Everybody wants to scare somebody with a gun. It’s scary out here.”

No kidding… Here is more on the terrible tragedy and the police investigation (below):

Absolutely awful. A life ends over mayonnaise? On a sandwich?? Our hearts go out to the friends, family, and loved ones of the employee who lost her life, and her wounded relative, as well. And to that poor 5-year-old child who had to witness this horrific act, too. Ugh…

R.I.P.

