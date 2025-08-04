Jessica Biel Sparks Fiery Debate After Accidentally Shaming All Parents Who Feed Their Kids McDonalds!

Jessica Biel is coming under fire for a controversial take about fast food.

The Candy star sat down with Parade over the weekend to share what many fans are criticizing as a VERY privileged take when it comes to… McDonald’s?? She told the outlet that under NO circumstances will she ever let sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, have Mickey D’s:

“I’m like, ‘Sorry, guys, I’m not doing it.’ They don’t get McDonald’s. I just feel like I don’t know what’s going on with [the] quality of that food.”

Okay, we get it. We all know McDonald’s isn’t known for their high quality ingredients, so we wouldn’t blame any mom for wanting to cut it — and other fast food — from their kids’ diets completely.

But hey, it comes down to convenience, doesn’t it? It’s quick and affordable for families on the go, rushing from work to school to home, etc. Well, when you’re a multimillionaire TV star with a husband who makes even more… You can afford to be picky. She tossed off:

“It’s stuff like that that I’m like, ‘No, we’re not.’ Let’s go have a great burger and fries at a fancy place. I’d rather pay more for you to have something fancy than something like that.”

She continued:

“I guess I’m not crazy, rigid and strict, but that would be something that, if they asked me for, I would just be like, ‘Next! Next place. Next down the line!’”

Again, we understand. But where Jessica is losing a LOT of people? It’s how she’s subtly shaming parents who can’t afford to do the same! Not everyone is a millionaire who can afford to take their entire family to drive past McDonald’s to the fancy restaurant where burgers are sourced to local cows… but cost $30 each. On social media, fans quickly weighed in on her out-of-touch comments:

“See here’s the thing, Jessica, some of us are poor.” “Privilege.” “Ok, millionaire.. thanks for sharing” “Kim, there’s people that are dying” “Oh really poor little boys”

We also can’t help but raise eyebrows at the fact that a chunk of her hubby Justin Timberlake’s net worth — $6 million, to be exact — came from singing the “I’m lovin’ it” jingle for the fast food chain in 2003. In fact, he has a whole song inspired by it! You can listen to it (below):

We’re sure she IS lovin’ that paycheck… The one that helps her to treat her sons to a healthier version of a burger and fries.

What are YOUR thoughts on this situation, Perezcious readers? Is she out of touch? Or just a health-conscious mom? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Jessica Biel/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]