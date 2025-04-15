Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Aimee Lou Wood Spotted SOBBING After Walton Goggins Praises SNL Sketch That Mocked Her Looks! Royal Family Scared Prince Harry Could Release Second Book After Making A 'Veiled Threat'! It Ends With Us Crew Member SLAMS Blake Lively Allegations, Says She Felt 'More Comfortable' Around Justin Baldoni Than Most Directors! Walton Goggins Fuels Aimee Lou Wood Feud Rumors By PRAISING SNL’s ‘Mean’ White Lotus Parody Of Her! Tori Spelling & Brandi Glanville FINALLY Hash Out Years-Long Feud... Over Identical Cheating Scandals! Why Blake Lively Does NOT Regret Her Decision To Sue Justin Baldoni! Kanye Claims Taylor Swift Had A Threesome W/ Harry Styles & Justin Bieber -- Now She's Taking Legal Action, & Travis Kelce Wants A Face-Off! The White Lotus Star Jason Isaacs Tries To Throw Fans Off Speculation Trail After Hinting At On-Set Drama  Blake Lively BLASTS Justin Baldoni For Trying To Silence Harassment Victims With ‘Scorched Earth’ Legal Tactics! Selena Gomez ‘Was Aware’ Of Hailey Bieber’s Alleged Stalking Behavior Back When She Dated Justin: REPORT Jason Isaacs Hinted At The White Lotus On-Set Splits BEFORE Sleuths Spotted Potential Walton Goggins & Aimee Lou Woods Feud!! Noah Cyrus Reunites With Estranged Mom Tish After Love Triangle Feud -- And They Look SO Happy!

Katy Perry

Kesha Throws Savage Shade At Katy Perry After Space Flight -- And Wendy's Straight Up Bullies Her!

Kesha Shades Katy Perry Blue Origin Flight Wendys Tweet

Where’s the beef? Between Kesha and Katy Perry, apparently! And Wendy’s of all things helped uncover it! OK, let’s rewind…

Katy was ecstatic to make it home from her Blue Origin space flight on Monday. In the wee hours Tuesday morning, the Firework singer posted a video from inside the penis-shaped rocket, writing that she was “still processing this incredible journey.” She also thanked her “space sisters.”

But not everyone was happy with Katy’s safe return, apparently. When the social media account of fast food chain Wendy’s saw the news, they tweeted:

“Can we send her back”

Daaaaaaamn! That’s cold, Wendy’s! That’s colder than your fries are hot! Seriously, what did Katy ever do to them? Did Wendy have a secret crush on Orlando Bloom or something??

Video: Katy’s Daughter Daisy Makes Her 4-Year-Old Debut Watching Momma In Space

Katycats were NOT pleased, blasting the burger joint in the comments:

“Can we send back your moldy burgers”

“Wendy honey, you’re just mad nobody be eating you out anymore.”

“Whoever tweeted this should be FIRED”

“This is so disgusting and unprofessional of you this is why nobody eats from Wendy’s”

THAT’S why no one eats at Wendy’s anymore? To stand up for Katy Perry??

In any case, that was just the beginning. Because the important shade — you know, from a real person and not a corporate mascot — was still to come.

Kesha must have seen the tweet and thought she’d join in. She didn’t say Katy’s name or anything… but she gave a pretty clear nod of approval to the Wendy’s attack. See, about two and a half hours after that tweet, Kesha posted a selfie in which she’s indulging in a Wendy’s milkshake.

Kesha Shades Katy Perry Wendys selfie
(c) Kesha/X

OK, there’s NO WAY that’s not shade! She just happens to swing by a Wendy’s drive-thru two hours after they blasted Katy Perry? Nah. This is some savage shade, right here! And unlike Wendy’s, the Timber singer actually has legit cause to have problems with Katy…

Remember, when she was ready to launch her comeback Woman’s World, she enlisted some pop music vets to help. One of them was Dr. Luke. To help her make a track about female empowerment. A decade after he was infamously accused of drugging and sexually assaulting one of his young stars. Yeah. Kesha.

So you can see why someone in Kesha’s position might hold a grudge. Here Katy is, still making a big deal about sisterhood — space sisterhood — after collaborating with another pop star’s alleged abuser. As unprovoked as Wendy’s attack may have been, Kesha’s absolutely was not.

What do YOU think about this beef getting reheated by a fast food chain??

[Image via Blue Origin/MEGA/WENN/Wendy’s/X.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 15, 2025 14:25pm PDT

Share This