Kesha Throws Savage Shade At Katy Perry After Space Flight -- And Wendy's Straight Up Bullies Her!

Where’s the beef? Between Kesha and Katy Perry, apparently! And Wendy’s of all things helped uncover it! OK, let’s rewind…

Katy was ecstatic to make it home from her Blue Origin space flight on Monday. In the wee hours Tuesday morning, the Firework singer posted a video from inside the penis-shaped rocket, writing that she was “still processing this incredible journey.” She also thanked her “space sisters.”

But not everyone was happy with Katy’s safe return, apparently. When the social media account of fast food chain Wendy’s saw the news, they tweeted:

“Can we send her back”

Daaaaaaamn! That’s cold, Wendy’s! That’s colder than your fries are hot! Seriously, what did Katy ever do to them? Did Wendy have a secret crush on Orlando Bloom or something??

Katycats were NOT pleased, blasting the burger joint in the comments:

“Can we send back your moldy burgers” “Wendy honey, you’re just mad nobody be eating you out anymore.” “Whoever tweeted this should be FIRED” “This is so disgusting and unprofessional of you this is why nobody eats from Wendy’s”

THAT’S why no one eats at Wendy’s anymore? To stand up for Katy Perry??

In any case, that was just the beginning. Because the important shade — you know, from a real person and not a corporate mascot — was still to come.

Kesha must have seen the tweet and thought she’d join in. She didn’t say Katy’s name or anything… but she gave a pretty clear nod of approval to the Wendy’s attack. See, about two and a half hours after that tweet, Kesha posted a selfie in which she’s indulging in a Wendy’s milkshake.

OK, there’s NO WAY that’s not shade! She just happens to swing by a Wendy’s drive-thru two hours after they blasted Katy Perry? Nah. This is some savage shade, right here! And unlike Wendy’s, the Timber singer actually has legit cause to have problems with Katy…

Remember, when she was ready to launch her comeback Woman’s World, she enlisted some pop music vets to help. One of them was Dr. Luke. To help her make a track about female empowerment. A decade after he was infamously accused of drugging and sexually assaulting one of his young stars. Yeah. Kesha.

So you can see why someone in Kesha’s position might hold a grudge. Here Katy is, still making a big deal about sisterhood — space sisterhood — after collaborating with another pop star’s alleged abuser. As unprovoked as Wendy’s attack may have been, Kesha’s absolutely was not.

What do YOU think about this beef getting reheated by a fast food chain??

