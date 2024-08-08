Family Created Deadly Trap For 'Sinners' But Shot Cops Instead -- The Battle Ended With 4 Dead

Four are dead after a Florida family rigged a trap for “sinners” — but ultimately ended up shooting police officers and themselves.

Over the weekend, Michael Sulpizio, as well as his wife Julie and their two daughters Cheyenne, 22, and Savannah, 23, allegedly sought to lure “pedophiles” into their Eustis home to ambush. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the situation, as a male neighbor informed them of a “female in his yard assaulting people that were present and trespassing on the caller’s property,” according to Sheriff Peyton Grinnell. In a press conference, Peyton explained:

“The [caller] stated she was acting religious, accusing them of being sinners, and she knows what they did.”

At around 8:00 p.m. on Friday night, two deputies arrived at the residence. Julie approached a deputy — despite being told not to — and told officers her neighbors were pedophiles. She said she was trying to get them to come into her house, where her husband and daughters were waiting with rifles, shotguns, pistols, and more, according to the Sheriff. Julie was placed in handcuffs, and the deputies bravely went into the house. They immediately found two dead dogs on the property, as well as an open window with the screen kicked out. Out of fear for their safety they called for backup. And they were right to do so.

Just as she’d said, it was a trap — they were met with gunfire.

Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Link‘s bodycam captured their first encounter with Michael Sulpizio, who was wearing some kind of body armor and holding a rifle. Link was surprised, shot and killed by Sulpizio. Deputy Harold Howell was shot in the arm and retreated. Backup deputies tried to negotiate to get Link out of there, but the armed family refused. Sulpizio reportedly shouted:

“My king will kill all of you! You are Lucifer’s children!”

The shootout continued, and Deputy Stefano Gargano was shot multiple times in the abdomen and the arms.

Eventually the family must have realized they couldn’t get out of there. Thanks to Link’s bodycam, we know they discussed shooting themselves. And shortly after there were two gunshots followed by a third one a moment later. The father and two sisters were all found dead by self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

State attorney Bill Gladson said:

“This was nothing short of an ambush. The evidence will show that.”

Julie has since been hit with 12 charges, including premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer and several counts of attempted murder.

You can listen to Peyton’s full press release (below):

Absolutely inconceivable… Our hearts are with officer Link’s loved ones.

