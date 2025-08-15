Rachel Brosnahan’s Husband ROASTED By Fans Seeing Her BTS Chemistry With Superman Co-Star David Corenswet! And His Reaction Is... Not Good!

The new Superman movie is, for the most part, extremely wholesome. Especially for a James Gunn movie. What’s starting to happen around it? Maybe not so much…

OK, so Warner Bros released some behind-the-scenes footage of the production this week, and one clip in particular has fans going WILD! In the scene, Clark Kent and Lois Lane, this time brought to the screen by the delightful David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, briefly make out in her kitchen before having a big discussion. But in this BTS clip, Rachel gives her co-star one more kiss after Gunn yells CUT. Frankly, it’s pretty hot. See what we mean (below):

Their chemistry has been lauded in many of the film’s reviews. And it looks even more playful and sexy when cameras aren’t rolling! Yowza! Rachel hasn’t made it any better by joking in an interview for the film:

“It did help that our first scene together, we made out for like four hours and then shot the rest of it.”

Rachel: “We made out for about four hours and then shot the rest of it.”

James:” ON SCREEN, yes”#ReleaseThe4HoursCut #Superman pic.twitter.com/Ia4WqR6Yyj — simona ミ☆ dcu clois era (@wonderswoman_) July 5, 2025

Ooh, and this one…

Q: What do you think your characters love about each other? What do you think they see in each other? Rachel proceeds to give an heartfelt answer, meanwhile David:

#Superman pic.twitter.com/5uhD1vmu92 — simona ミ☆ dcu clois era (@wonderswoman_) July 4, 2025

See? The chem is off the charts!

But this new clip… It’s the look she gives him, the extra kiss after cut. It has some fans legit clutching their pearls… since both of the actors are married! See some of the scandalized comments (below)!

“Brosnahan calling her husband a “friend” makes a lot more sense now” “Oh if I was his wife we would’ve had a talk…” “How do people date actresses man” “Acting is acting but why is she kissing him after the cut” “she a little happy to be doing all dat. That sparkle in her eye dont look fake to me” “i respect the husband, holy s**t i could never id lose my s**t lmao” “If your girl wanna be an actress, that is not your girl.” “I can’t even imagine what her husband must be going through” “Reminder that you’re a cuckhold if your wife is an actor” “Nah, her husband needs to get those divorce papers, this ain’t it”

Yeah, a loooooottt of the comments were directed at her husband. That would be actor Jason Ralph… whom she also met on set, they co-starred in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Damn, that can’t help. You lose ’em how you got ’em, right? Just sayin’…

Look, all of this should just be chalked up to fan reaction. Folks see that chemistry and get, well… let’s say heat vision. They assume it’s real even when it’s just part of the acting game. Right? Well…

The odd thing was that Rachel’s husband, the guy who was getting called a cuckold on social media? He reacted. And reacted in a really unexpected way! One comment on an Instagram post read:

“It’s genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn’t handle herself with her co-actor. Like bro.. let’s have some self love and stand up for yourself man, leave her to be with him if she wants that much at the end of the day.”

And Jason? He LIKED it! He liked that comment, confirmed by Us Weekly. Whoa!

Look, putting a heart on a comment doesn’t necessarily mean you endorse it… But it usually does, right? So this guy is making it really hard to see this as anything other than him agreeing with the most reactionary discourse about all this!

Does he feel like he’s been cucked? Is he worried about Superman? Is he implying something really is going ong? Is he upset with his wife?? Because none of those things would be healthy.

Now fans are doubling down thanks to his like, saying he’s “crashing out on IG.” Hell, a lot of them are taking it as evidence there really is something going on with David and Rachel! Which would be pretty upsetting considering — as stated — they’re both married.

What do YOU think? Is there something to worry about IRL? Is Jason worried??

