Liam Neeson Makes Rare Comment About 'Falling In Love' With Late Wife Amid Surprise Pam Anderson Romance

Everyone is talking about Liam Neeson‘s surprising romance with his new leading lady Pamela Anderson. But he’s making it clear he’ll never forget the love of his life.

In an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, the Naked Gun star reflected on another showmance, way way back in 1993. Liam starred in a revival of the play Anna Christie on Broadway, with another rising British star named Natasha Richardson. The two developed a real relationship backstage — one that would last the rest of her life. Liam recalled about his time doing the play:

“It was great doing it every night with her. And falling in love.”

Awww! He almost never discusses his late wife! He’s so private when it comes to her. We’re sure it must be unbearably painful. If you didn’t know, the beloved Parent Trap actress was killed in skiing accident in 2009. She was taken far too young, just 45 years old.

Liam spent a beautiful 16 years with her. Their love lives on, of course, in their adult sons Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28 — who, we’re fairly certain never had to parent-trap them. Nothing was going to keep those two apart. They were so in love, something you could tell every time they were photographed together, from the start…

…to the end.

Such a beautiful love story. And now, surprisingly, after 16 years without her, Liam seems to be getting a new one. Who would have thought?

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN/Disney+.]