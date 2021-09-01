Survivor Divorce Turns Ugly As Parvati Shallow Accuses John Fincher Of Domestic Violence

Well, this just got messy…

Days after filing for divorce, Parvati Shallow obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband, fellow Survivor alum John Fincher, claiming he was “physically and verbally aggressive” towards her during their marriage.

In court documents obtained by People, the 38-year-old detailed a specific incident that occurred on August 20 during which she and Fincher allegedly disagreed on whether their 3-year-old daughter Ama should sleep over at a friend’s home or their own. During the quarrel, Shallow claimed he disgustingly told her at one point:

“I don’t care about you. I hope you kill yourself. You can walk into traffic. You can jump off a cliff. I hope you put a gun in your mouth and blow your brains out.”

We’re sorry, WHUT?? All that over a sleepover?! WTF?!

The former reality star, who says she recorded his disturbing behavior on her phone, continued:

“I then saw John try to grab Ama and she wriggled away saying she wanted to stay here. He then lunged at me, grabbed my arm and wrestled my phone out of my hands and made a dash to the door.”

She then called the police, who handcuffed Fincher when they arrived on the scene but did not arrest him — apparently per her request. The momma said she “did not want him to go to jail” since he was undergoing treatment for cancer at the time. However, this was allegedly not the first time he had been physically and verbally abusive towards her. Shallow explained:

“John has acted in a similar manner in the past when there is no one else around to act as a buffer. There has been no escape for me when I am at home with him and he has these violent outbursts. I am so afraid for Ama’s physical and emotional well-being given she hears and witnesses her dad screaming and being physically violent towards me.”

In response to her filing on Friday, Fincher provided his own account of the events and asserted that he had not been the one to become violent in the situation:

“During the argument, which lasted a few minutes, Parvati and I both raised our voices. Parvati was sitting on a couch during the argument. I was standing. At the end of the argument, I walked over to the couch where Parvati was sitting. I reached forward and grabbed Parvati’s phone which was on the couch. Parvati swung her arms and hands at me when I picked up her phone. Parvati’s hands touched my arm and my torso. I grabbed the phone and walked away, toward the front door of the house.”

The father claimed that he “did not unlock Parvati’s phone” and that he “began to walk away” while Shallow phoned the authorities to their friend’s house. Fincher then stated:

“I did not hit, kick, push or in any other way have any physical contact with Parvati at any time on August, 20, 2021.”

The Survivor: Samoa contestant further argued that he should “be given the opportunity to have a hearing regarding the custody and visitation orders” requested by his ex-wife before any final decisions are made.

Now, Fincher has been ordered to move out of their home and stay at least 100 yards away from the mother-daughter duo. The judge also denied him visitation with Ama. However, he will not have to attend anger management classes, which Parvati initially requested when filing. A court hearing has been scheduled for September 20, with the restraining order ending on that day — unless it gets extended by the judge.

Wow…

Here is hoping that their daughter is doing okay while this messy and difficult ordeal plays out. Thoughts on what is going on between Fincher and Shallow? Let us know in the comments (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for support.

[Image via WENN, Parvati Shallow/Instagram]