Britney Spears' Lawyer Accuses Jamie Spears Of Extorting His Daughter!

We knew Jamie Spears wasn’t going to go quietly, but this is just gross.

When Britney Spears’ dad finally agreed to step down from her conservatorship last month, the whole Internet celebrated the news. But the #FreeBritney crowd remained suspicious and vigilant, because Jamie didn’t hand in an immediate resignation — in fact, he indicated he would only leave when certain “matters are resolved.”

Well, apparently the matters he hoped to resolve were a big payday for himself and his cronies: a total of around $2 million for his attorneys’ fees and other third parties, including Lou Taylor’s infamous TriStar Entertainment.

Thankfully, the pop star’s new team is calling bulls**t. In a statement to People, her lawyer Mathew Rosengart said:

“Mr. Spears was forced to concede in his Aug. 12, 2021, ‘First Response’ to Britney Spears’s Petition to remove him that he must depart — and his departure is now inexorable. As we wrote in our new filing with the Court, however, the quid pro quo preconditions that Mr. Spears sought in his Aug. 12, 2021, court filing are inappropriate and unacceptable.”

The lawyer didn’t mince words in new court documents filed on Monday. The filing read:

“Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father. Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal. This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal.”

It continued:

“While Mr. Spears professes his purported ‘love’ and ‘support’ of his daughter even as he stripped her of her autonomy and dignity and engaged in abusive conduct toward her, his First Response reveals his true motivations: to receive or make large monetary payments. … Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted. Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

Rosengart went on to criticize Jamie for his statements about the singer’s mental wellbeing (like that ridiculous filing about how the public would “praise” him if they knew the truth), and slammed them as a transparent attempt at “redemption.” He wrote:

“Notwithstanding the stringent restrictions of HIPAA, he has gone so far in his filing as to discuss alleged details of Ms. Spears’s mental state. Mr. Spears levies allegations of Ms. Spears’s ‘issues,’ makes gratuitous comments on the amounts spent on Ms. Spears’s medical care, questions whether Ms. Spears understands or remembers what has been done to her, and makes other inapt claims, while also attacking Conservator of the Person Jodi Montgomery.”

Jodi wasn’t the only one the Spears patriarch targeted, as the filing noted he spent “seven pages of his Response airing grievances” with his ex-wife Lynne Spears, who has been attempting to help get Jamie removed. Rosengart wrote:

“Lynne Spears does, indeed, support Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal, but the Petition must be granted regardless of her views. As the Petition made abundantly clear, it is Mr. Spears’s independent adverse impact on his daughter’s life, well-being, and best interests that requires the Petition be granted. That Mr. Spears would use this solemn occasion to pick one more fight with his ex-wife (the mother of his daughter) speaks volumes.”

The former federal prosecutor again recommended speeding up Jamie’s removal, calling for him to be suspended at the next court hearing on September 29 if he doesn’t resign:

“Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do.”

Rosengart also denied the father of three’s claim that “there are no urgent circumstances justifying Mr. Spears’ immediate suspension,” stating:

“The world heard Ms. Spears’s courageous and compelling testimony. Britney Spears’s life matters. Her well-being matters. Every day matters. There is no basis to wait.”

Damn straight!

Man, we are so glad to see someone on Britney’s side finally taking Jamie to task. Rosengart seems determined to hold him accountable and we love that he refuses to capitulate to Jamie’s financial demands. We’re sure this battle is far from over, but seeing someone fight for Britney this way is still such a refreshing change of pace. She shouldn’t have to give her dad another dime if she doesn’t want to!

