Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri HILARIOUSLY Responds To Wedding Dress Critics 'Scandalized' By Her Boobs!

Eva Amurri just clapped back in the BEST way!

Susan Sarandon and Franco Amurri‘s daughter happily married chef Ian Hock on Saturday. And with it, she shared some gorgeous photos of the ceremony with People, which included her kids, Marlowe Mae, 9, Major James, 7, and Mateo Antoni, 4, from a previous relationship to ex-husband Kyle Martino. In all the pics, Eva looked gorg in a strapless Kim Kassas wedding dress that highlighted her breasts. But critics were NOT fans of it!

Ch-ch-check out the pics that sparked the controversy (below):

Trolls took to the comment section to call her out for her boobs, complaining in the comment section:

“Awful dress!!!! So unflattering! Put them away!” “What in the name of Holy Matrimonial Tatas is going on ” “Beautiful bride, not crazy about the lingerie, I mean bridal gown.”

The shade!!!

The bride wasted no time before throwing some jabs of her own. She took to her Instagram Story on Sunday with a photo of her and her new hubby, captioning it:

“And to anyone scandalized by my breasts not being ‘put away’ ….”

She followed up with a close-up shot of her rack, teasing:

“Feel free to screenshot this for later”

LMFAO!

Glad to see she’s not taking the hate too seriously! She looked stunning, and people should just be happy for the newlyweds!!

Reactions? Tell us in the comments (below)!

[Image via Tonight Show/YouTube & Eva Amurri/Instagram]