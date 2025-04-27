Suspect In Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Dies Suddenly Before Trial -- Details

A suspect in Kim Kardashian’s robbery has died — JUST as trial is gearing up to begin.

It’s hard to believe it’s nearly been a decade since the SKIMS founder was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. She had more than $10 million worth of jewelry stolen, including her $4 million, 20-carat diamond engagement ring from then-husband Kanye West.

In the years since, 12 men have been charged with alleged roles in the terrifying robbery, including Marceau Baum-Gertner, who was first arrested in January 2017. An official trial was finally set to begin on Monday, April 28, but he will no longer be present to plead his case… Because he died.

On Sunday, DailyMail.com reported that the 72-year-old suspect passed away on March 6, less than two months before he was expected to stand trial. Details surrounding his cause of death are unclear at this time, but investigating sources told the outlet it was unexpected. A source explained:

“Mr Baum-Gertner had been released on bail following his arrest over the Kim Kardashian robbery eight years ago, and was living in Paris, while regularly reporting to police. His name was on the defendants’ list for the trial, and he was very enthusiastic about clearing his name in court. This was until he died suddenly in the 10th arrondissement of Paris on March 6.”

According to the report, it was Baum-Gertner’s responsibility to find buyers for the stolen items:

“He was suspected of liaising with mafia gangs from across the world over the Kardashian jewelry, and criminals are known to have issued threats against him following widespread publicity connected to the case.”

He was receiving “threats” before he died?! Whoa…

According to the source, Baum-Gertner refused to give up names despite the possibility of reducing a prison sentence in return.

Kim is expected to testify during the trial, which is set to run through May 23.

