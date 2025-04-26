Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre -- Who Accused Prince Andrew & Other Powerful Men -- Reportedly Dies By Suicide

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who claimed she was sex trafficked as a teenager by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, reportedly died by suicide on Thursday. She was 41.

Her family revealed the news in a statement to multiple outlets on Friday, saying:

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”

The loved ones went on to say that “the light of her life” was her three kids, Christian, Noah, and Emily, adding:

“It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others. There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels.”

Speaking to People, Virginia’s attorney Sigrid McCawley remembered her as a “champion for other victims”:

“Virginia was much more than a client to me; she was a dear friend and an incredible champion for other victims. Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring. The world has lost an amazing human being today. Rest in peace, my sweet angel.”

According to Western Australia Police Force media liaison officer Shelby Brady to People, emergency services responded to a residence on Friday night in Neergabby. When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered an unresponsive 41-year-old woman and provided emergency first aid. However, their efforts were in vain. The woman was declared dead at the scene. Per law enforcement, “early indications is the death is not suspicious,” but Major Crime detectives are currently investigating.

As you may know, Virginia was one of the first people to come forward with sexual abuse allegations against Epstein. She claimed his right-hand Maxwell recruited her at 16 to work for the disgraced financier in 2000. The pair then allegedly groomed and forced her to have sex with Epstein and other powerful men, including Prince Andrew, as part of an elaborate sex trafficking ring until she escaped two years later.

The Duke of York denied the allegations and paid an out-of-court settlement in 2022 after she sued him for sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. Meanwhile, Maxwell is behind bars after being found guilty of five counts of sex trafficking in 2021. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while in jail awaiting his child sex trafficking trial.

Sadly, things have been tumultuous for Virginia since then. Last month, she posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed covered in bruises, claiming she only had “days to live” after being struck by a school bus going around 68 miles per hour. Virginia later accused her husband, Robert Giuffre, of abuse.

Our hearts go out to her family. Rest in peace, Virginia…

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

