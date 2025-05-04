Suspects Arrested In Bomb Plot Allegedly Targeting Lady GaGa’s Record-Breaking Brazil Concert: Police

Two suspects have been arrested in a bomb plot allegedly targeting Lady GaGa’s historic Brazil concert.

Saturday night served as one of the most defining moments in the pop superstar’s career: she put on a concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio De Janeiro for a record-breaking 2.1+ million fans. Yes, you read that right. That’s the largest crowd for any woman in history! MILLIONS gathered to watch as the 39-year-old sang her greatest hits… But while Little Monsters around the world are still celebrating, we’re hearing the night nearly went in a horribly different direction.

On Sunday morning, Brazilian police broke news that two suspects have been arrested in connection with a terrifying bomb plot. According to ABC News, the suspects included an adult male who was detained in Rio Grande do Sul, and a teenager arrested in Rio de Janeiro. According to authorities, they planned to terrorize the event with “integrated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails.”

How sinister…

Rio de Janeiro’s state police and Brazil’s Justice Ministry revealed that the two suspects were involved in an online group that promoted hate speech — particularly against the LGBTQ+ community — and attempted to recruit young fans by posing as Little Monsters. The older man was arrested on illegal weapons possession charges, while the teen was arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Associated Press. The arrests were made as part of Operation Fake Monsters led by the Brazilian Justice Ministry, Federal Police, and digital intelligence services to get ahead of any threats. It apparently involved raids in multiple states that resulted in phones and other electronic devices of 15 people allegedly connected to the plot being seized.

Thank goodness that operation was in place…

In light of the reports, Lady GaGa’s team has come forward with a statement revealing they received “no communication from the police” relating to the threats:

“We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning. Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks. Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place.”

Police have since said they said nothing to “avoid panic” and “the distortion of information.”

So, so, so scary. And such a close call… We’re so thankful the plot was thwarted and no one was hurt.

On a brighter note, the Bad Romance singer took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the historic concert. Alongside photos of her wearing a Brazilian flag dress, she wrote:

“Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you. An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world—I know I can’t, but I can say this—if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard. You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights— you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time. Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster.”

See (below):

We’re so glad this horrifying plot was put to a stop! Lives were potentially saved!

