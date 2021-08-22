Listen To This: Traces Of You!

We love sharing all kinds of music from all types of artists, but our favorite is to highlight songs from up-and-coming musicians!

It’s such busy lives we live and things are so cluttered. It takes A LOT for someone to break these days. Talent. The work ethic. Consistency. The songs. And help. We love helping!

SVRCINA is doing things independently! And you should check her out!

We love our pop girls.

This is not bubblegum. Flowers is slick. And romantic.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from SVRCINA!