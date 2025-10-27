Sydney Sweeney Changes Tune On Glen Powell Romance Rumors After His Ex Gigi Paris Speaks Out!

Sydney Sweeney is backtracking a little on those Glen Powell rumors!

We’re sure you’re aware of all the Anyone But You drama. We mean, the entire press tour in 2023, it was all anyone was talking about: are they or aren’t they having a showmance? Glen’s girlfriend at the time Gigi Paris seemed to think so, as she split from him after visiting the production. But when the dust cleared, everyone went their separate ways, like nothing happened. And that was the official line — it wasn’t a real affair, just their fantastic chemistry coming through. And since the headlines helped sell the film, well…

Glen later admitted he and Sydney “leaned into it” — meaning when the whirlwind rumors of their romance started going viral, they played coy and let everyone believe what they wanted.

But Syd doesn’t like that way of putting it. She doesn’t think they’re to blame at all; she thinks it’s the media and fans’ fault! The 28-year-old actress told Variety in a new interview:

“There was no leaning in, per se. Truly the tabloids and journalists just created it and kept going. Even if we were just standing next to each other, it was ‘They’re standing two inches apart!'”

Uhh…

She continued:

“Glen and I genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another. I love being with him. And I think people just truly saw a really beautiful pairing.”

Soooo… It’s all on everyone else? Everyone has just been reading too much into it, along with Gigi who said she wished Glen would stop “making an ass” out of her by not squashing rumors back then?

If they knew people were wondering, and they didn’t set the record straight?? Girl, that’s leaning in! At this point you’re just splitting hairs!

What do U make of this, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

