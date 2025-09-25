Glen Powell Talks SUPER AWKWARD Encounter With Canceled Movie Star!

Glen Powell doesn’t want any trouble with his image! So much so, if you’re canceled… prepare for him to dodge the cameras!

On Thursday’s episode of the Therapuss podcast, the 36-year-old actor sat down with host Jake Shane. He told a story about going to a “Hollywood” party one time and running into a big movie star he was a fan of! The only downside? Whoever this mystery movie star is was canceled:

“I showed up to the party and there was somebody that had been on the ropes in terms of getting canceled. It was one of those Hollywood parties where there’s like cameras and press and all that stuff. This person had made some of my favorite movies and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great.’ He came up and he said, ‘Nice to meet you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, dude. Such a big fan.'”

Related: Martha Stewart Is TOTALLY Hot & Bothered Over Glen Powell!

He was able to separate the art from the artist, but when it came to publicly showing his support for the guy, Glen couldn’t do it. He remembered a photographer came up to them and asked to take their photo, but that’s where the Twisters star drew the line, he explained:

“This person was recently canceled and it was not good. I was a fan of their work but not a fan of their choices. So, I was kind of just being nice. But then, when they wanted to take a picture with you, I realized very quickly — I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is a good idea.'”

The mystery canceled movie star “clearly clocked” his hesitation, per Glen, but he stood his ground:

“I realized, this guy, his face is toxic. Going out into the world, people are having a visceral reaction to this person in terms of the bad choice they’ve made.”

Yeah, probably the right choice to avoid then…

He went on to compare the mystery star to his own character, Russ Holiday, from his upcoming series, Chad Powers. In the show, he plays a football player who disgraces himself during a championship game and, to try to redeem himself, plays for a new team with an alias. Comparing the two, he dished:

“Russ Holliday is just a guy that made a mistake. He’s not a bad guy. Some of these other people that get canceled, they should lie where they’re shot.”

Damn! That’s rough. Watch the full pod (below):

Who do U think this mystery celeb is, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Jake Shane/YouTube]