Glen Powell Breaks Silence On Messy Gigi Paris Split Amid Those Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumors -- And It's SHADY!

Glen Powell has broken his silence on his dramatic split from Gigi Paris amid those Sydney Sweeney affair rumors!

In a new cover story for GQ out on Tuesday, the Twisters star got candid about what went wrong back during his Anyone But You days. As Perezcious readers will recall, romance rumors took off as Glen and Syd were working on the 2023 rom-com. They really leaned into the speculation while promoting the film — even though the Euphoria star was engaged to Jonathan Davino at the time. Meanwhile, Gigi and Glen called their romance off in April 2023, while filming was ongoing, due to the controversy.

Shockingly, after the movie came out, Sydney claimed they played into the dating rumors as a marketing scheme! They willingly put their partners through that for more money! Ouch! To make matters worse, once she broke off her engagement this year, she immediately sparked even MORE romance rumors with Glen! So, it was incredibly messy!

At the start of the summer, Gigi opened up about how painful this situation was and how upset she felt when her actor beau didn’t stick up for her publicly by shutting down the speculation, insisting all she wanted was “respect” but Glen believed “work comes first.” So, she had to “walk away” after three years together.

So, what does he have to say for himself?? Classically, nothing good!

While chatting with the men’s mag, the Hit Man lead recalled his experience working on Anyone But You in Australia — and how it became a viral sensation as fans wondered what was really going on between him and his leading lady. It was his first time dealing with this kind of media attention, he shared:

“When anything is new and out loud — if you walk into a rave out of bed, there’s some adjustment. All of a sudden you’re like, ‘What am I doing here? What’s going on?’ But it’s just an adjustment. There’s an acclimation process and soon enough you’re dancing, you’re figuring it out.”

But, of course, it wasn’t all good. The dating rumors and media attention ultimately led to his breakup! While he agreed he was committed to selling the movie, Glen doesn’t stand by his ex’s account of the split, saying:

“I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her. Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that. And she’s welcome to it.”

That’s SO shady! He went on:

“Relationships are really hard. And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch and they will each tell their own narrative.”

So, essentially, he’s just dismissing everything she’s said? Ouch.

The Top Gun: Maverick star then reflected on some advice he got from his former co-star, Tom Cruise, which he has relied on to get through this storm, sharing:

“He basically said, ‘Hey, it’s going to get really, really loud. It’s your job to just turn the volume down. Just remember you have your hand on that switch. You have your hand on the ability to turn up that noise or turn it down.’ And really just turning down the noise and trusting your own gut has been a real godsend for me.”

Jeez.

It’s one thing to tune out fan and media commentary — but is he including Gigi’s rare comments on the split in this “noise” too? Cause THAT’s rude AF! All she’s ever wanted was for him to be honest about what did or didn’t happened — and he’s STILL, years later, just shutting her side down! Oof!

So far, Gigi hasn’t reacted to his comments. See more from his cover story (below):

