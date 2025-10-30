Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Rare Beauty Model Claims Selena Gomez Made Her Cry With 'Degrading & Embarrassing' Comments Sydney Sweeney Was Told She 'Should Get Botox' At 16 YEARS OLD To Make It In Hollywood! WTF?! Love Is Blind's Anna SLAMS 'Weird' Body Shamers After 40-Lb Weight Loss Transformation! Kim Kardashian Defends North West After She Gets Criticized For Wearing Fake Piercings & Tattoos! The Bubble Has Burst! Rihanna & Hailey Bieber... | Perez Hilton Hailey Bieber Has The Best Response To Being Called 'Trans'! Brittany Cartwright Cries Every Day After Mommy Makeover -- Here's Why! Selena Gomez Hits Back At Hailey Bieber's Latest Shady Comments! Simone Biles Confirms She Got A Boob Job! Look! Eminem Secretly Dating Someone He's Worked With For Years: REPORT Did Hailey Bieber Just SHADE Selena Gomez When Speaking On 'Competition'??? Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Criticism Over 12-Year-Old Daughter North West’s Style!

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Exposes All -- Her Dress Is Completely Sheer! LOOK!

Sydney Sweeney Exposes All -- Her Dress Is Completely Sheer!

What a bombshell!

Sydney Sweeney stepped out on the red carpet at Variety‘s 2025 Power of Women event on Wednesday wearing a floor-length silver sheer gown by Christian Cowan x Elias Matso. With a cinched waist, it perfectly highlighted her body. But that wasn’t the most jaw-dropping part. It was TOTALLY sheer over her chest — revealing everything!

Related: Sydney Sweeney Blasted For World Series Game 4 Intro!

Ch-ch-check it out!

Sydney Sweeney Exposes All -- Her Dress Is Completely Sheer!
(c) MEGA/WENN
Sydney Sweeney Exposes All -- Her Dress Is Completely Sheer!
(c) MEGA/WENN

Gorgeous!

The 28-year-old also gave an empowering speech during the event, telling folks she’s often been “underestimated” in the industry:

“I know what it feels like … to have people define you before you’ve had a chance to define yourself. I know what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here, to be seen, to be taken seriously.”

The Anyone But You lead continued:

“Every one of us has our own fight. Strength doesn’t look loud sometimes, and sometimes it’s about getting up again and again, no matter who is watching.”

The Euphoria star urged young women not to “shrink themselves,” telling them to believe their “power is already within.” She also dedicated her honor to boxer Christy Martin, who she’s playing in the new movie Christy, and “all the women who inspire us in big and small ways.” Sweet! Hear some of the speech (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

What do ya think of that dress?! Tell us (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 30, 2025 07:00am PDT

Share This