Sydney Sweeney Exposes All -- Her Dress Is Completely Sheer! LOOK!

What a bombshell!

Sydney Sweeney stepped out on the red carpet at Variety‘s 2025 Power of Women event on Wednesday wearing a floor-length silver sheer gown by Christian Cowan x Elias Matso. With a cinched waist, it perfectly highlighted her body. But that wasn’t the most jaw-dropping part. It was TOTALLY sheer over her chest — revealing everything!

The 28-year-old also gave an empowering speech during the event, telling folks she’s often been “underestimated” in the industry:

“I know what it feels like … to have people define you before you’ve had a chance to define yourself. I know what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here, to be seen, to be taken seriously.”

The Anyone But You lead continued:

“Every one of us has our own fight. Strength doesn’t look loud sometimes, and sometimes it’s about getting up again and again, no matter who is watching.”

The Euphoria star urged young women not to “shrink themselves,” telling them to believe their “power is already within.” She also dedicated her honor to boxer Christy Martin, who she’s playing in the new movie Christy, and “all the women who inspire us in big and small ways.” Sweet! Hear some of the speech (below):

What do ya think of that dress?! Tell us (below)!

