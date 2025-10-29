Sydney Sweeney Blasted By Fans For Starring In World Series Game 4 Intro!

Sydney Sweeney had a starring moment during the World Series — but fans are pissed! Huh???

During Tuesday night’s Game 4 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, the Euphoria star opened Fox‘s pregame coverage with a glitzy pre-taped video highlighting the Hollywood of it all. Wearing a sexy red mini dress, the actress pointed out how it’s easy for the upcoming game to be “romanticized,” saying:

“Why not roll out the red carpet and place their names exactly where they belong? High above the streets in shining lights.”

But she went on to praise the hard work it took for the players to get to this championship moment:

“Winning, real winning, isn’t polished. It’s bruised. It’s messy. It’s imperfect. It’s everything you can’t fake. It’s earned. It’s beautiful all on its own. Let’s just save the Hollywood for the ending. Welcome to Game Four of the World Series on Fox.”

Ch-ch-check it out!

Cool! She also attended the game alongside Christy Martin, the boxer she plays in the upcoming biopic Christy. Makes sense why she might’ve been interested in some sporty promo with the sports movie coming out soon!

Plus, with her Republican voting status and history of throwing a MAGA party, you’d think she was feeling right at home on Fox! Unfortunately for her, many baseball fans were super upset to see her on their screen! Seriously!

The 28-year-old’s high-profile appearance led to an uproar online as furious fans blasted her involvement! Taking to X (Twitter), trolls complained:

“Why is Sydney Sweeney narrating the World Series game 4 intro” “sydney sweeney ad for the world series? who invited you.” “Why tf is Sydney Sweeney doing the World Series intro? That was a creepy a$$ tone of voice too” “Sydney Sweeney monologue to open up Game 4 of the World Series in Los Angeles, that’s certainly a choice”

Damn! Tough crowd!

There were some folks standing up for the star, though! Supporters wrote:

“Sydney Sweeney doing the World Series introduction tonight? Yeah this will work thank you Fox” “Sydney Sweeney introducing Game 4 of the World Series might be the highlight of my year” “Sydney Sweeney is the best part of this World Series honestly” “Did Sydney Sweeney break the internet yet? What a World Series introduction ” “Sydney Sweeney hype video for the World Series is probably the best thing ever” “just when you thought this World Series couldn’t get any better we get a Sydney Sweeney hype video to intro game 4” “Sydney Sweeney?! Give FOX all the Emmy’s for their World Series production!”

Others argued it was just “liberal” viewers watching who would be upset by The White Lotus alum’s cameo:

“Every Liberal watching the @MLB World Series just lost their s**t when Sydney Sweeney showed up! Gotta love it!!” “I see a Dem meltdown coming, Sydney Sweeney narrates the start of World Series game four.”

As mentioned, Syd’s been in the center of a ton of controversy over the years. Most recently, she was accused of promoting eugenics for her American Eagle jeans campaign, which had the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

So, is that drama why fans weren’t excited to see her? Or was this a case of the Brads and Chads hating on women in sports, like they do with Taylor Swift at NFL games?? We would’ve thought Sydney, as one of LA’s hottest stars right now, would’ve been a hit for this demo!

Reactions?! What do U think the backlash was about? Sound OFF (below)!

