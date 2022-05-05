Was Sydney Sweeney Sexually Harassed At The Met Gala?! See The Controversial Video!

Ugh. Even at one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world, one young star still had to face vulgar sexual harassment! Or so fans think…

Sydney Sweeney made her Met Gala debut on Monday night and judging from her social media posts, she had an amazing time. Unfortunately, it may not have gone down without a hitch. The actress has been vocal about the constant harassment and criticism she’s received because of her looks, especially after appearing in many nude scenes for Euphoria. Sadly, it may have happened again — and in front of the world.

A new video originally posted by The New York Times seemingly shows the Sharp Objects alum getting catcalled while posing for photos on the red carpet! WTF?!

Related: Rihanna Skipped The Met Gala But Stole The Show With This Iconic Honor!!

A TikTok user named Sabrina Bergsten was the one to notice the controversy. Sharing a screen recording of the outlet’s post, she pointed out that in the background someone off-screen, possibly a photographer, seemingly yells out:

“Does anyone have boobs like you down there? Come on, show us those boobs!”

With so many people shouting for her attention, it’s unclear if Sweeney heard that particular comment, but she did turn around and laugh, suggesting she might have. Whether or not she heard the reported catcalling doesn’t even matter — it’s horrifying to think someone could get away with that at such a high-brow gathering! Ch-ch-check it out:

sydney sweeney got sexually harassed by paparazzi at the met gala. Please share this. pic.twitter.com/aenfC0meT1 — Breanna (@bigtushgirlie) May 4, 2022

So gross… if true.

A spokesperson for the Met told Buzzfeed News that they have a “rigorous review process for applications” for reporters and photographers who make it into the event, adding:

“This was just brought to our attention — and we are neither clear if the allegation is accurate nor who the reporter may have been — yet surely we would not condone any of our guests being treated in this unprofessional manner.”

Vogue, which organizes the gala, did not respond to Buzzfeed for comment on the controversy. But they may not have to..

Another source actually opened up to the outlet to debunk the rumors, claiming that the unknown heckler was actually asking about the 24-year-old’s dance “moves” — not her “boobs.” The insider, who spoke with people in attendance, argued that the person said:

“Does anyone have moves like you down there? Come on, show us those moves.”

Cover-up story? Or clarification of a horrible misunderstanding?

Related: Kylie Jenner’s Bridal Met Gala Look Had A VERY Special Meaning Behind It!

For context, when the White Lotus star first arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in a long white Tory Burch gown, she posed for some pics before removing her skirt and happily twirling for the cameras. Take a look:

As you can see, after doing a little dance, she continued up the stairs, where she presumably passed that person on the sidelines. It would also account for her laugh (if she was responding to the comment in question).

Sweeney also shared a series of snapshots from the big night on her Instagram, including a video of her dancing on the steps. So it was clearly a noteworthy moment for her! Maybe someone really did ask to see her moves? Hmm.

Finally, something tells us Sydney is outspoken enough at this point that if she did hear someone harassing her, she wouldn’t stay silent about it. Right?

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe this source’s version of events??

[Image via Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]