Kylie Jenner's Bridal Met Gala Look Had A VERY Special Meaning Behind It!

Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala look is more special than we realized.

Kylie’s bridal style for the first Monday in May turned a LOT of heads. Some people complained that the very modern-looking all-white ensemble didn’t suit the “Gilded Glamour” theme (which harkened back to the late 1800s of American fashion). Others were more preoccupied with the wedding connotations, assuming that the styling was a hint towards her relationship with Travis Scott.

As it turns out, her stylistic choices had everything to do with the garment’s designer, the late Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021 after battling cancer. In an Instagram post on Monday night, the momma of two explained:

“Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. to celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. i’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever ♾ & thank u to the entire @off____white team !!”

You can check out the behind-the-scenes pics on her Instagram HERE.

According to a press release from the fashion house (per E! News), the gown was called “Poetry Dress,” inspired from the final couture gown designed by the Off-White founder. Poetry Dress was featured in Off-White’s Fall Winter 2022 Runway Show during Paris Fashion Week in February. The cheeky backwards baseball hat veil was called the “Thinking Cap.”

In some follow up posts about the occasion, the reality star shared some more details of the evening and of her look. One photo featured a bouquet that appeared to be from the artist’s wife Shannon Abloh, with a note that read:

“Kylie, you are going to be amazingly perfect tonight. He will be with you guiding you up the stairs. We all know he never missed a party. Xoxo Shannon”

Another slide showed a screenshot of a text message that seemed to be from Virgil himself, possibly regarding their plan to create her 2020 look:

“So wild~ I was just with Anna [Wintour] last night. I haven’t committed to anyone yet. I’m forever game if you ever-ever wanna cook “

Kylie incorporated this promise into her outfit by displaying the words on her gloves, shown in another slide. As she captioned her post:

“FOREVER GAME @off____white”

She also posted some pictures of herself with sister Khloé Kardashian, captioning the third post with a Bridgerton reference:

“the diamonds of the season”

Knowing the backstory of this look makes us love it all the more! It’s so special to see Virgil’s work celebrated on one of fashion’s biggest nights. We have to give Kylie props for this one.

